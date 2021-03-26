ASCI collaborates with Futurebrands to launch a study on depiction of women in advertising

The report to release in September 2021 has received support from the likes of Nobel Hygiene, ITC-Vivel, Kellogg, Colgate, Diageo, Eureka Forbes and Mondelez

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), has tied up with consulting firm Futurebrands, to launch a deep, immersive study into gender depiction in Indian advertising. The study GenderNext aims to provide actionable insights that can shape the gender narratives in advertising positively.

The study will cover multiple categories such as personal, fashion and beauty care, hearth, home and health, gadgets and wheels, and money and education. Its major objectives are to unravel gender narratives in advertising through a collaborative journey; to evolve and enrich gender understanding in the context of cultural change; and to provide insights to navigate and embrace positive narratives for women in advertising content.

The report, to release in September 2021, is expected to be a seminal piece of work in understanding the depictions of women in advertising. It uses several starting points of inquiry. To begin with, there will be semiotics and cultural decode of Indian advertising over time, across categories and regions. In addition, advertisers, creative voices, policymakers, gender experts will be met for their inputs. Ad clinics will be conducted across 10 centres with consumers for their views and feedback on gender depiction in advertising. It has received support from the likes of Nobel Hygiene, ITC-Vivel, Kellogg, Colgate, Diageo, Eureka Forbes and Mondelez.

“The idea is to not just limit ourselves to being a complaints management body but also to help advertisers navigate through complex issues and contribute to the creation of positive advertising. ASCI will support brands and advertisers to “get it right” in various ways, and this is one such initiative,” Subhash Kamath, chairman, ASCI, said.

According to Manisha Kapoor, secretary general, ASCI, the portrayal of women in advertising has been the subject of much debate. “The gender narrative has been evolving and changing but it is not a simple, linear change. GenderNext will help advertisers navigate these narratives, which can sometimes even be seemingly in conflict with each other. The idea is to provoke conversations, and generate actionable insights that advertisers can tap into for progressive, culturally relevant and aspirational gender portrayal,” she added.

