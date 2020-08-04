ASCI awards PR and digital mandate to Pitchfork Partners

Pitchfork Partners will ensure effective communication navigation for ASCI’s stakeholders

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has appointed Pitchfork Partners Strategic Consulting as its public relations and digital counsel following a multi-agency pitch. As per the mandate, Pitchfork Partners will ensure effective communication navigation for ASCI’s stakeholders to strengthen its position as an organisation dedicated to safeguarding consumers’ interests.

According to Rohit Gupta, chairman, ASCI, the council wanted a communication partner who could synergise with ASCI’s vision and direction, refresh its communication and ensure that its connection with consumers strengthens more than ever before. “Pitchfork’s young team and expertise will help us achieve our mission,” he added.

With the growth in miscommunication through advertisements which in turn harms the consumer, especially in these times, ASCI has a very important role to play, Jaideep Shergill, co-founder, Pitchfork Partners, said. “The new consumer protection regulations mean great empowerment for consumers. This is an opportunity for ASCI to make an even stronger impact and underscore its leadership role in consumer protection and responsible advertising. Pitchfork Partners will assist ASCI through its strategic counsel in this effort,” he elaborated further on the appointment.

Founded in January 2015, Pitchfork Partners is a strategy consultancy specialising in corporate and business issues that needs holistic solutions. The company offers solutions across brand-building and reputation, crisis communications, financial communications and investor relations, change management, start-up advisory and mentoring, business acceleration, enterprise innovation, executive search, partnership management among others. The company’s client portfolio includes names such as Saregama, Aditya Birla Financial Services, ICICI Securities, Abbott, Lodha Group, Tata Motors, Update Geotarget among others.

