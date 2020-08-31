ASCI appoints Manisha Kapoor as its new secretary-general

Prior to Kapoor, Shweta Purandare served the position for six years

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has named Manisha Kapoor as its new secretary-general. Kapoor will take over ASCI’s secretariat responsibilities, including the consumer complaints redressal process as well as the marketing, public relations and social media initiatives from September 1. She will take over from Shweta Purandare who served her position as secretary-general for six years.

Kapoor has been part of ASCI’s Consumer Complaints Council for the past five years and is, therefore, closely associated with the advertising industry’s self-regulatory body. She has more than 25 years of experience in building brands and businesses. Having worked with companies like Hindustan Unilever and J&J India, she has also consulted with corporations on brand development and strategy for the past 15 years – first with MarketGate Consulting and more recently with Futurebrands Consulting. Kapoor has also worked with several non-profits and the government on development sector projects.

According to Rohit Gupta, chairman, ASCI, Purandare has been instrumental in enabling ASCI’s closer engagement with the regulators resulting in ASCI signing MoUs with the Department of Consumer Affairs, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India and the Ministry of AYUSH. “As Kapoor takes on the role now, we look forward to her valuable inputs and leadership,” he added.

Established in 1985, The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) looks at self-regulation in advertising ensuring the protection of the interest of consumers. ASCI seeks to ensure that advertisements conform to its code for self-regulation, which requires advertisements to be legal, decent, honest and truthful and not hazardous or harmful while observing fairness in competition. ASCI looks into complaints across all media such as print, television, radio, hoardings, SMS, emailers, internet / web-site, product packaging, brochures, promotional material and point of sale material.

