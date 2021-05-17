ASCI appoints Infectious Advertising as their creative partner

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), established in 1985, is a self-regulatory voluntary organisation of the advertising industry in India

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has appointed Infectious Advertising, an independent and integrated agency, as their creative partner. Infectious Advertising will provide above the line (ATL), below the line (BTL), and digital creative services to ASCI along with strategic support for campaign development and audience outreach programs.

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), established in 1985, is a self-regulatory voluntary organisation of the advertising industry in India. It is a non-government body. ASCI is committed to the cause of self-regulation in advertising, ensuring the protection of the interest of consumers. ASCI seeks to ensure that advertisements conform to its code for self-regulation, which requires advertisements to be legal, decent, honest and truthful, and not hazardous or harmful while observing fairness in competition. The Council investigates complaints across all media such as print, TV, radio, hoardings, SMS, emailers, internet/website, product packaging, brochures, promotional material and point of sale material among others. ASCI is a part of the Executive Committee of International Council on Ad Self-Regulation (ICAS).

“It’s an absolute honour to be brought on board as ASCI’s creative partner and we look forward to doing some path-breaking work for them,” Nisha Singhania and Ramanuj Shastry, founding partners, Infectious Advertising, stated on the association with the advertising body.

Infectious Advertising was founded by Ramanuj Shastry and Nisha Singhania in 2013. They are a full service, integrated creative agency and have worked on campaigns involving print, film, OOH, ATL and BTL communications across digital platforms like social media, web design, app design, paid media creative. The agency works with brands like National Geographic, UltraTech Cement, Inorbit Malls, ALD Automotive India, Tata Communications, Ebco, TBZ The Original and Shemaroo, among others.

