ASCI adds Facebook’s Sandeep Bhushan and Google’s Aditya Swamy to its board

Aditya Swamy, director of Google India joins the board and Sandeep Bhushan, head of India global marketing solutions at Facebook, will be a special invitee to the board of The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI). As advertisers’ focus shifts from traditional media to digital spaces, ASCI is ensuring that it stays ahead of the curve and streamlines the shift, the advertising industry regulator said in a statement.

As the digital advertising space is rapidly expanding around the globe, India especially shows a lot of promise. According to Dentsu’s Ad Spend Report from June 2021, the digital ad spend in India has grown from 20% in 2019 to 29.4% in 2021. And while television remains the most popular medium for advertising, its growth was only 7.7%, which goes to show that the digital advertising ad spend is fast catching up with TV. ASCI’s ‘Trust in Advertising’ report revealed that it is not just the metro cities who are viewing digital ads. The viewership of digital ads in rural centres, too, was found to be at par with the metros.

As ASCI works to ensure the protection of consumer interests, along with those of other stakeholders like brands and agencies, having Google and Facebook on the board will help it to sharpen its ability to implement its guidelines as well, the regulator added.

“As we strengthen our roots in the digital space and streamline its functioning, it is extremely important that we collaborate with and learn from the leaders. Google and Facebook are the biggest digital players. We look forward to them helping us become a better conscience keeper of the industry,” Subhash Kamath, Chairman, ASCI, said.

For Manisha Kapoor, secretary-general, ASCI, having Google and Facebook on board is a great start to the new journey ASCI is embarking upon. “It is vital for us to have a keen understanding of digital operations. We will benefit greatly from the expertise that both these companies bring with them,” she stated.

Swamy and Bhushan’s appointments strengthen ASCI’s refreshed vision for the future, which reflects in the recent launch of its new logo. The appointments also mark ASCI’s fast-widening focus on digital advertising and platforms, which began last year with a partnership with TAM to monitor 3,000 digital platforms for misleading marketing claims, as well as the launch of the Influencer guidelines and influencer monitoring through an AI platform.

