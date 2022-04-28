Arzooo appoints Tushar Deshpande as vice president, fintech for Arzooo Credit

Arzooo has appointed Tushar Deshpande as vice president, fintech. In his new role, he will lead the charter of scaling merchant lending business, Arzooo Credit. For Khushnud Khan, co-founder and CEO, Arzooo, the platform continues to build a strong team at Arzooo. “We are looking forward to having Deshpande on-board to lead Arzooo Credit as we look to grow our financial services,” he stated.

Deshpande brings with him 20 years of experience in financial services, mostly at ICICI bank, where he was leading the e-commerce and customer spends, digital channels. In his previous stint, he was heading Aditya Birla group’s fintech innovation cell. He has held senior roles at several leading firms such as Ingersoll Rand, ABN AMRO, GE capital and DMI Finance.

Arzooo has disrupted offline retail with its business to business (B2B) commerce platform, Deshpande said. “The idea of Arzooo Credit is a step forward to provide credit solutions to retailers to grow their business. I am looking forward to being a part of this innovation and to solve working capital concerns for retailers,” he added.

Arzoo (also known as Sterne India) is a technology company developing a B2B e-commerce platform that assists retailers with the selection of goods, supply chain, and sourcing. The platform has a business model of buying products from respective brands and supply partners, shipping the products to its partner stores using its own logistics infrastructure, Arzooo Express. Incorporated in 2018, Arzooo was created by ex-Flipkart colleagues Khushnud Khan and Rishi Raj Rathore. The Bangalore-based retail tech platform has more than 20,000 stores across South, North, and East India. Its investor portfolio includes WRVI Capitals, 3 Lines VC, Jabbar Internet, Trifecta Capital, and Eric Yuan, founder, Zoom.

