Arvind Sharma to receive AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award 2021

He has made a tremendous contribution to the industry across both the art and science of advertising, Anupriya Acharya, president, AAAI, said.

The Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) announced on Monday that AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award for 2021 will be given to Arvind Sharma. He has been associated with the Indian advertising industry for three decades. Sharma, an IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, led the local agency Chaitra’s transition into the Indian arm of Leo Burnett Worldwide. He is credited for creating an organisation that was both formidable and flexible.

During his two-decade-long stint at the agency, he played a key role to turn it into a creative powerhouse, moving on from the agency’s safe and conservative approach. Apart from creating a successful agency, he has also been responsible for several incredible talents that have blossomed under his watch, AAAI said in an official statement.

“Mr. Arvind Sharma has been a true pioneer. Apart from singlehandedly making Leo Burnett a top agency and a force to reckon with he has also groomed some of the finest talents in our industry. But more than that he has made a tremendous contribution to our industry across both the art and science of advertising. He is truly deserving of this honour,” Anupriya Acharya, president, AAAI, stated.

For Ashish Bhasin, chairman, AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award Selection Committee, Arvind is a deserving winner of this prestigious honour. “Not only has he been a successful advertising professional, he has also contributed significantly to the industry in various capacities, including as President of AAAI and a key driver in launching Goafest. I am pleased to say that the entire committee was unanimous in conferring this award upon Arvind,” Bhasin added.

The award is presented annually to an individual in India for his or her outstanding contribution to the advertising industry, and who has been a practitioner of advertising for twenty-five years, had been in the top management position. Sharma is the twenty-ninth recipient of the award.

Read Also: Sociowash wins digital mandate for Hero Lectro

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook