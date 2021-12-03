Arvind Limited celebrates International Day of Persons with Disabilities with a new film

‘Fashion for All’ celebrates the commonality of human spirit; the desire to look good remains common despite all our differences

Arvind Limited has released its latest film titled ‘Fashion for All’ to celebrate the International Day of Persons with Disabilities in collaboration with Atypical Advantage. According to the company, ‘Fashion for All’ celebrates the commonality of human spirit; the desire to look good remains common despite all our differences. The film brings this message to life through some heartwarming moments shared between the groom and his best friend.

In harmony with the ongoing wedding season, the film opens to two best friends sharing a moment of togetherness against the backdrop of a wedding. The film offers a glimpse of an excitement-filled wedding day through the perspective of a differently-abled groom and his best man. The film is conceptualised and scripted by At Large Communications and produced by Cheese & Crackers, while the talent partner for the ad film is Atypical Advantage.

As a market leader, we are not driven only by bottom lines and profits, but are inspired to build social impact and create opportunities where few exist, Pranav Dave, CMO and business head – Retail Division, Arvind Limited, said. “As a brand, Arvind has grown holistically over the years, and through our range of social collaborations, we have always tried to make a difference in the society. With this film, we intend to connect with our consumers at an emotional level and showcase the inclusive values that Arvind stands for as a fashion brand of today and that society at large must espouse. The initial feedback has been overwhelming which will definitely encourage us to undertake similar initiatives in the future. We strongly believe that fashion empowers and we are happy to celebrate inclusive fashion that spreads positivity,” Dave added.

“We aspire to build new and diverse livelihood opportunities for people with disabilities and want them to be recognised for their abilities and efforts and not be undermined for their physical limitations. Just like everyone else, they too have a right to lead a life of pride and dignity. We are glad that an established brand like Arvind has created an insightful campaign for People with Disabilities; our association with them through the lead actor has already helped him inch closer towards his dream of becoming a professional actor one day. We are proud of this collaboration and we are confident that we will continue to complement each other’s work in the future and give back to the society in the best possible manner,” Vineet Saraiwala, founder of Atypical Advantage, stated.

