Artium Academy closes seed round led by Sonu Nigam and early-stage investors

It is planning to add more courses and genres, expand its international footprints

Online music learning and community platform Artium Academy has raised $750000 in its seed round. The funding round was led by Sonu Nigam and early-stage investors such as Jet Synthesis and Whiteboard Capital. Moreover, the startup has onboarded Swapnil Shinde, Snehal Shinde and Vivek Raicha as founder investors. “The centuries-old, venerated music training methods of India are ready to meet the technological opportunities of the new age to create a never before learning experience for the music aspirant of today,” Ashish Joshi, founder and CEO, Artium Academy, said.

“Artium aspires to be thought leader in technological research and innovation to enhance the power of self assessment, to capture vast data from fine human judgement and feed machine learning towards creation of AI supported systems of assessment and prescription, and the sheer experience of the learning session, and facilitating the reach of qualitative pedagogy to the deserving across the globe,” Joshi added.

Artium Academy, founded by Ashish Joshi and Nithya Sudhir, wants to enable Indians across the globe to learn music through a structured performance driven curriculum designed by music maestros. Moreover, it wants to provide learners personalised dashboard, learning tools, learning graphs, virtual auditorium to perform live for audiences and practice studio. The platform claims to have grown its learner base by eightfold and month-on-month revenue by 30% since its launch. It is also planning to add more courses and genres, expand its international footprints, and scale its proprietary technology.

“Music learning is in line for major disruption. Like it did for music creation, distribution and monetization, technology coupled with growing aspiration of Indians for extra-curricular activities will expand the music learning market multi-fold creating a massive opportunity for the Artium leadership team who have vast experience in building technology and D2C businesses,” Rajan Navani, vice chairman and CEO, Jetsynthsys Technologies, stated.

