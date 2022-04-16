Artificial Intelligence and its significance in the growth of the gaming sector

By Nilesh Jahagirdar

Artificial intelligence is evolving the landscape of every industry, and the gaming industry is no exception. Through innovation and growth, technology is exceeding our expectations every day. In gaming, artificial intelligence (AI) refers to responsive and flexible video game experiences.

While artificial intelligence has long been present in video games, it is today seen as a burgeoning new frontier in how games are both created and played. AI games are progressively handing over control of the game experience to the player, whose actions influence the game experience. Procedural storytelling, an AI method for generating game data, involves algorithmically generating the material in a game, rather than hand-crafting every element of a game.

According to a survey by KPMG, due to the pandemic, spending time on the internet has grown well and at an extreme level by giving the game sector a huge boost. However, the sector is predicted to grow at a compound annual rate of 21% to Rs 290 billion ($3.84 billion) in the next five years. Technological developments like high-speed data, digital payments, widespread device penetration, and a rise in the availability and quality of games propelled the expansion.

The impact of AI on the gaming industry

Artificial Intelligence has elevated gaming into a high-end experience. Here are some of the top applications of AI in making games fun and versatile.

Better level progression: Game AI can detect a player’s skill level and emotional state and tailor the game accordingly. This might also incorporate dynamic game difficulty balancing, which alters the game’s difficulty in real-time depending on the player’s skill level. The AI in the game may even aid in identifying the player’s intent. Thus, as players ascend to higher levels, AI assists in making the games more challenging

Imparting skills to NPCs: NPCs, or non-player characters, are the most typical targets for Game AI. These are intelligent game characters who act as though they are controlled by human players. Artificial intelligence algorithms and engines determine how these characters operate. The behavior of these NPCs is typically governed by decision trees. However, making NCPs raises the skills of the player.

Improving user journeys: Gamification is a process of leveraging game design elements in a business operation. The goal is to create habit-forming commodities that encourage long-term retention and engagement. It is an excellent motivator and engagement enhancer. Gamification elicits human feelings such as enjoyment, interest, and excitement. Positive user experiences lead to increased engagement, loyalty, and business growth.

Increasing engagement in education: AI games have acquired popularity as a new paradigm in education. Digital games may be played by anybody, and they have the potential to be used for large-scale teaching and learning. There has been an increase in interest in digital games to encourage computational thinking and programming in pre-college and K-12 schools in recent years.

Immersive training modules: Using games, business leaders can design engaging training modules for employees that simulate real-life situations and enable employees to improve their skills in virtual environments. Learning their work through games gets employees interested and aid in retention. It’s also a fun way to keep getting better and picking up new skills. AR/VR-based games powered by AI are the most useful in these scenarios.

Artificial intelligence has a significant impact on the advancement of AI games and their adaptation to the preferences of players. AI is the most often used innovation in this regard. Essentially, the AI gains from the enormous number of games, creates inferred representations of the games, and then continues to recombine the information from this representation and apply the extension to create new games.

AI has brought about significant changes in the gaming industry, and its influence is growing at a rapid rate. It would not be startling to see AI used significantly more in the gaming industry in the near future, given how it aids in the production of extremely intense and believable game experiences.

The author is VP- marketing of [x]cube LABS. Views expressed are personal.

Read Also: Ogilvy elevates Kunal Jeswani to group chief executive, Singapore and Malaysia

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook