Art-E Mediatech wins the digital mandate for Pidilite Industries Ltd

Full stack agency Art-E Mediatech has won the digital mandate for Pidilite Industries Limited. As part of the mandate, the agency will be responsible for developing the digital platforms for Pidilite Industries Ltd’s brands including Fevicol Design Ideas, Dr. Fixit, One Pidilite, ICA, Dr. Cipy, industrial products and the pigment business. Pidilite Industries Ltd. is an adhesive, industrial and construction chemicals, and art material company.

According to Vinay Subramanyam, chief marketing officer, Pidilite Industries Ltd, the digital martech agency will help in delivering brand experiences across platforms. “Art-E Mediatech’s capabilities to understand various user journeys of Pidilite’s customers and translate them into an effective outcome based digital experience is what we are looking forward to,” he added.

As per Preetesh Chouhan, chief digital officer, ART-E Mediatech, Pidilite is a consumer centric company. “Over the years we have built a strong reputation in the areas of digital experience solutions and delivery. We will be utilising our full stack capabilities in building a cutting edge digital brand experiences for Pidilite customers and partners,” he stated

Art -E Mediatech as a digital martech agency uses a combination of marketing tools for their digital marketing of brands in India and across borders. They have offices in Delhi, Noida, Bengaluru and Mumbai covering all aspects of digital marketing. They work with industries spanning mobility, consumer durables, FMCG, heavy industries and e-commerce among others. Their core services are social media marketing, content creation and marketing, media buying and planning, TVC’s, product and technology development and design services.

