Art-E MediaTech bags social media mandate of IndiaMART

IndiaMART has awarded its social media mandate to Noida-based full stack agency, Art-E MediaTech. As per the company, the partnership will be an essential step for IndiaMART in reinforcing its brand communication with its digital audience in a more strategic and effective manner. The mandate was accorded to Art-E MediaTech in a competitive multi-agency pitch. Art-E MediaTech will now be in charge of IndiaMart’s social media strategy, influencer marketing, strategy formulation, and media buying.

For Dinesh Gulati, chief operating officer, IndiaMART, InterMESH Ltd, this collaboration will significantly add value to IndiaMART’s brand awareness and loyalty and help the company to connect and engage with more potential customers. “We are looking forward to partnering with Art-E MediaTech for our social Media handles with an aim to establish a strong digital presence,” he added.

Art-E MediaTech claims to help brands create meaningful, long-lasting and impactful communication that drives growth for their businesses through its creative and strategic prowess. With this collaboration, IndiaMart is looking forward to creating innumerable insight-led campaigns for IndiaMART driving remarkable results and achieving new levels of success in the digital space. “IndiaMart pursues excellence in strengthening the businesses in the MSME sector as the company’s major objective. The brand not only shapes the future of small businesses but also drives their business values. Hence, for ArtE, the partnership with IndiaMART is a testament to our expertise in providing result-oriented communication to the leading B2B companies of India while leveraging our detailed market insights,” Rohit Sakunia, co-founder, Art-E MediaTech, highlighted.

Art-E Mediatech is a full stack agency that uses the best marketing tools in nurturing digital marketing and advocacy of brands in India and across borders. Within a short span of time, the agency claims to have grown into one of the leading players in the digital space. They have offices in Delhi, Noida, Bengaluru and Mumbai covering all aspects of digital marketing. They work with industries spanning mobility, consumer durables, FMCG, heavy industries and e-commerce, among others. Their core services are social media marketing, content creation and marketing, media buying and planning, TVC’s, product and technology development and design services.

