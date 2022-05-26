Art-E Mediatech bags digital mandate for Hisense

Hisense has awarded its digital mandate to Art-E Mediatech. Art-E Mediatech will now be in charge of Hisense’s partner in strategy formulation and will provide them social media strategy, media buying, influencer marketing and website related services.

“We believe that everything we do should make our user’s life simpler, better and more entertaining. Hence, we aim to make the latest technologies accessible to everyone through thoughtfully designed and expertly built products. So, it is vital for us to stay in touch with consumers all the time. Therefore, it becomes critical for us to communicate the same in a clear, creative and concise manner. We found Art-E Mediatech’s work engaging and KPI-oriented. Their insights and brand building approach will help us to bring the required creativity to build upon our already strong digital presence,” Rishi Tandon, COO, Hisense, said.

According to Rohit Sakunia, co-founder and chief business officer, Art-E Mediatech, in the last few years, the digital world has grown by leaps and bounds. “It is not a surprise that all the companies are looking towards this platform to communicate with their target audience. We are partnering with Hisense for strengthening its digital journey across various social platforms. As an agency, we believe in result-oriented strategies that not only connect the brands with their audience but also transform lives in the process,” he added.

Art-E Mediatech is a full stack agency, which leverages data, technology, creative, media and strategy capabilities to deliver desired results with a 360 degree full funnel approach. Their core services are social media marketing, content creation and marketing, media buying and planning, TVCs, product and technology development and design services. Currently, Art-E Mediatech handles the mandate of Flipkart Seller Hub, Indica Hair Colour, Raaga Professionals, Biker’s TCL, Shopsy, Buds and Berries, Parimatch, among others.

Read Also: Inclusivity in advertising: How ASCI plans to keep pace with the evolving society

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook