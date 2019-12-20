Arnold Su of Asus India on life beyond the ‘job’

Arnold Su, business head, PC, gaming and commercial products, Asus India

The Job

I am fascinated by my job, given how knowledge driven it is. The sector is dynamic, making it imperative to stay updated and ahead of the curve. To the same end, the job opens up a lot of opportunities to learn and acquire newer skills and paradigms. By its extension, I love reading books on management that help me enhance and hone leadership skills. Getting to interact with people from diverse geographies is another exciting privilege of the job.

The Weekdays

I am an early riser and a cup of coffee is my go-to elixir every morning. There are more than a thousand e-mails I need to go through every morning, hence I like to reach office early — by 8 am — and plan my day by setting my calendar. When in India, I usually have back-to-back meetings with the teams on the way ahead and to discuss the current status. My role is mostly strategic and that of a problem solver. I love to understand the dynamics of teams and initiate proactive steps to solve problems.

I love jogging and am a marathon runner; I run at least 100 km per month. Even when the week starts getting to me, jogging refreshes and revitalises me, helping me stay disciplined and focussed.

The Weekend

When I am in India, I usually spend my weekends whiling away time in a coffee shop with a good read. I also catch up on some jogging and work out. Often, I also indulge in cooking over the weekends, experimenting with different ingredients. When in Taiwan, weekends are reserved for some quality family time, doing the chores together or watching movies with my kid.

The Toys

I love MY Garmin watch that I wear while jogging.

The Logos

I am loyaL to sports brands such as Nike and Adidas.

— As told to Sapna Nair

