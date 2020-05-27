ARM Worldwide bags social media mandate for MTV India

The agency won the account following a multi-agency pitch

Digital marketing and communications consulting firm #ARM Worldwide has been awarded the social media mandate for MTV India in a multi-agency pitch. Under the mandate, #ARM Worldwide will be responsible for taking care of the social media marketing strategy for MTV India along with the channel’s shows such as Roadies, Splitsvilla, Hustle, Ace of Space etc.

According to Navin Shenoy, marketing head- Youth, Music and English Entertainment, Viacom18, over the years, MTV India has tapped into the passion points of the Indian youth to create content that resonates with them both online and offline. “On an average, MTV reaches 240 mn young users per month through its social media presence. We look forward to the association with ARM Worldwide as our strategic social media consultants and expect this collaboration will further enhance MTV India’s presence in the digital space,” he added on the association.

MTV India has an extensive reach among the youth with properties such as Roadies, Splitsvilla, Hustle and the likes, Manas Gulati, co-founder and CEO, #ARM Worldwide said. “The association has given us the opportunity to go all out and express ourselves in the most creative ways possible to the youth of the nation. The brief given to us was extremely pointed to increasing conversations across online platforms organically,” he stated further.

Headquartered in Gurgaon, #ARM Worldwide is a digital marketing and communications consulting company that provides services in the areas of digital marketing, influencer marketing, public relations, content marketing, analytics and technology. The agency, with its operations in Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, and Singapore has worked with brands in sectors such as FMCG, Education, Media, BFSI, Wearables technology giants.

