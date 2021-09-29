Arko Provo Bose joins Enormous as chief creative officer

He will work closely with Ashish Khazanchi and the Mumbai and the Gurgaon team to drive the agency’s creative vision and nurturing its creative talent

Enormous has announced the appointment of Arko Provo Bose as chief creative officer (CCO). In his present role, he will work closely with Ashish Khazanchi and the Mumbai and the Gurgaon team to drive the agency’s creative vision and nurturing its creative talent.

With over 15 years of experience, Bose will be instrumental in developing and strengthening the creative capabilities in tandem with Enormous’ ethos of creating connected brands. He moves from MullenLowe Lintas where he was executive creative director for over a decade and worked with brands such as Google, OLX, Nestle, Micromax mobile.

“An agency is only as good as its leaders. A leader defines the vision and gives a direction to the talent for everyone to move as one. In its seventh year of operations, it is time for me to share this responsibility with someone who has a keen sense of the business and unbridled passion for creativity and solutions. Arko is by far one of the very best of his generation in Indian advertising. He’s a juggernaut of talent and has many big campaigns behind him. I’ve always respected the work Arko has done for Google, Nestlé, Olx, among others. We’re moving to an exciting new phase as an agency and greater things should certainly be expected,” Ashish Khazanchi, managing partner, Enormous said on the appointment.

“The business of advertising is reinventing itself and so should we. The bustling energy at Enormous is intoxicating and that’s what got me here. Lowe has been more than family for the last 11 years. With that invaluable experience behind me and the agility of Enormous by my side, I am looking forward to the challenges this new normal will be throwing at us. I have always been part of a creative system that yields results and firmly believes in ideation that solves problems. I hope to bring that and much more to the place by collaborating with young and thriving talent across all corners of India and beyond,” Bose stated.

