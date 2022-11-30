Arkam Ventures onboards Vishnuhari Pareek as head, finance

Arkam Ventures has announced the appointment of Vishnuhari Pareek as the head of finance for the company. According to the company, Pareek will guide startup journeys up close and build a portfolio of winning ideas for Middle India and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).

“As we look to double down on our mission to empower opportunities and innovation for Middle India, his experience with helping build early-stage startups ground-up makes him a valuable asset for our portfolio teams and our investors,” Rahul Chandra, managing director, Arkam Ventures, said.

Prior to his current appointment, Pareek was leading finance for the used car business at CarDekho. Additionally, he has held key finance positions at ITC and KPMG which Arkam claims is favourable as it looks to expand its early-stage portfolio across fintech, Agri, skilling, SaaS, healthcare and logistics.

