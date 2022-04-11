Arjuna Gaur named chief creative officer for Dentsu Webchutney and dentsuMB

Dentsu India has appointed Arjuna Gaur as chief creative officer (CCO) for Dentsu Webchutney and dentsuMB. In his new role, Gaur will work towards expanding the creative mandate for both the agencies. He will be responsible for leading creative thought leadership across the network and combine the expertise of Dentsu Webchutney and dentsuMB to deliver future-forward creative solutions for clients. Gaur will report to Ajay Gahlaut, group chief creative officer (GCCO), dentsu Creative India.

Gaur is a creative person who is equally adept at traditional and new age media, Gahlaut stated. “It is a privilege to have yet another brilliant creative onboard as part of the team. Apart from being an advertising creative, he is a musician, skilled at playing multiple musical instruments. He also restores old computer systems. He has added great value to the brands that he has been associated with. We are looking forward to him significantly raising the creative quality of our output and adding even more value to the solutions that we provide to our clients,” he added.

With more than 16 years of work experience, Gaur has worked with brands such as Coca Cola, Amazon, P&G, PepsiCo, Wrigley’s, Celcom, Airtel, GE India, HP, Apple, Volkswagen, Deutsche Bank and Spotify among others. He has also served as a filmmaker under Equinox Films. Prior to his appointment, he has held creative leadership roles at agencies such as Leo Burnett India, M&C Saatchi Kuala Lumpur, BBDO India, and Grey.

For Gaur, the talent and energy of the creative teams at Dentsu Webchutney and dentsuMB are limitless and intimidating. “There is no better creative role in the country right now than this,” he highlighted.

Part of dentsu Creative India, Dentsu Webchutney and dentsuMB provide services in categories such as creative, digital and PR.

