Ariel urges men to ‘#ShareTheLoad for equal sleep’ in its new campaign

Furthering its attempt to bring about a social change, Ariel has launched the fourth edition of its #ShareTheLoad campaign to highlight the impact of unequal division of household chores. Conceptualised by BBDO, the film encourages men to act and has been launched across social media and digital platforms.

According to the detergent brand, nearly 71% women in India sleep less than their husbands due to household chores. The #ShareTheLoad campaign for ‘equal sleep’ seeks to highlight how the uneven division of household chores is getting in the way of women getting adequate sleep and rest, Sharat Verma, chief marketing officer, P&G India and head, Fabric Care Indian Subcontinent, said. “The film is designed to be a mirror into the daily lives of many women and with this, Ariel wants to move us all from intent to action by urging them to #ShareTheLaundry and take the first step towards #ShareTheLoad,” he added.

The campaign depicts a little girl who notices her mother is missing at night while she is asleep and continues to notice her running around doing multiple things, tired and sleepy which is followed by the father’s moment of realization. The campaign aims to steer conversation around the impact on the women’s wellbeing when their partners don’t partake in domestic chores and get men to show solidarity via action, Josy Paul, chairman and CCO, BBDO India said. “A significant part of the film rests in the early hours or late nights, which is the time that usually goes unaccounted. It is the theatre of the after-hours. It is about making those hours count,” he noted.

Ariel India launched the #ShareTheLoad movement in India to address the inequality that exists within Indian households. In 2015, the brand raised a triggering question ‘Is laundry only a woman’s job’ drawing attention to the uneven distribution of domestic chores. With ‘Dads Share The Load’ in 2016, the conversation addressed the root cause – the cycle of prejudice passed down from one generation to the next. In 2019, the brand started to drive action, urging parents to raise their sons like they have been raising their daughters, so that the future generation is more equal.

