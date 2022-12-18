Ariel rolls out its #CelebrateEqual campaign to drive gender equality

Following the #ShareTheLoad and #MakeItPossible campaigns, Ariel has rolled out its #CelebrateEqual campaign to drive gender equality within households. According to the company, 79% men thought household chores are a women’s job in 2014. However, by 2022, this number has gone down to 41%, it claimed.

Ariel aspires to build a better world for everyone, where they see each other as equals, Sharat Verma, chief marketing officer, P&G India, and vice president, fabric care, P&G India, said. “Even now 61% of women believe that they do not get to fully enjoy the celebrations because of the unequal burden of household chores. This often goes unnoticed and through #CelebrateEqual we want to help trigger conversations to drive positive change,” he added.

The film depicts a post-family dinner scenario where the man is seen sitting and browsing through his phone, while the woman is clearing the table and attending to the baby. The man asks his wife about the photos received on the family group from the dinner earlier that day. She asks him to find a picture in which she is also a part of the festivities. In most pictures, she is in the background doing chores and missing all the festivity and celebrations.

