Areé Voice appoints Divya Sharda as head of content operations and strategy

Short-form social app Areé Voice has announced the appointment of Divya Sharda as the head of content operations and strategy.

We welcome Sharda to Arré Voice as head of content, Niyati Merchant, chief operating officer (COO) and co-founder, Arré, said. “Her varied experience and forward-thinking approach will help us stay ahead in connecting with audiences and genres of expression and entertainment as we set about establishing a new idiom – the 30-second Voicepod,” she added.

Prior to her current appointment, Sharda was the director – editorial at Gaana, where she created strategy for editorial playlists and VPLs across 11 languages, new releases, and calendar spikes and handled real estate management, In addition, she led successful programming initiatives such as Gaana Indie Fest, My Gaana My Music, K se Kishore, Music Heals, to name a few. She has also held positions of responsibility at ZEE5, Big FM, Fever 104 FM, among others.

