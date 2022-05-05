Archies Limited rolls out a new digital campaign

Archies has launched a campaign on the occasion of Mother’s Day. The brand has released the ad film on its digital platforms. The campaign highlights the bond between a mother and her children, and a mother’s efforts towards her family.

While each day is important to celebrate, Mother’s day deserves an extra effort, Varun Moolchandani, executive director, Archies Limited, India, said. “Archies has always celebrated emotion through merchandise and feel it is time that our campaigns reach each screen. We wanted to celebrate this occasion and give back a token of appreciation to the mothers that make us who we are. For us, Mother’s Day is the recognition that the lady of our house deserves,” he added.

Through this film, the company aims to show that motherhood is a full-time job that deserves to be appreciated by everyone. The film shows a conversation between a mother and her daughter about how a personal touch is important for the daughter to show her love for her mother. The girl emphasises how she could not wish her mother virtually but feels her love needs to be shown in the right manner.

Archies Limited operates a chain of stores that sell greeting cards and gifts. The company retails photo albums, baby books, jewellery and accessories, gift hampers, perfume, stuffed toys, and other gifts. Archies Limited currently operates 325 exclusive outlets (in 15 states and 66 cities) including company owned and franchise stores across India and neighbouring countries.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook