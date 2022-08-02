Archies Limited launches ‘Harr Rishtey Mei Dosti’ campaign for Friendship Day

On the occasion of Friendship’s day, Archies has rolled out a digital campaign ‘Harr Rishtey Mei Dosti’, across their social media platforms. Through the campaign, the brand urges people to break the age barriers and extend their friendship beyond age. The campaign aims to make this friendship day memorable for people, Varun Moolchandani, executive director, Archies Limited, India, said. “Campaign resonates with our brand celebrating relationships that are unforgettable and priceless in our life. Through this campaign, we are raising a toast to the friendship with our parents that multiplies happiness, love, reduces our misery, doubles our joy, divides our grief,” he added.

The campaign talks about a young boy whose family recently shifted in a new locality, goes out in search of playmates but unfortunately is asked to leave and play with someone else of his age group. It is then when this young boy’s parents and friends join him to play with the young boy and celebrate the bond of friendship. The campaign is a classic example of what children at a very young age face being accepted when it comes to making friends with different age groups. People can be friends at any age and as the campaign reflects, age is just a number to define friendship.

The brand through the campaign suggests that it is essential for everyone to understand that friendship is not only with your age-group but with anyone who can support, nurture and grow together.

Archies Limited operates a chain of stores that sell greeting cards and gifts. The company retails photo albums, baby books, jewelry and accessories, gift hampers, perfume, stuffed toys, and other gifts. This company has grown with the spread of modern culture, increasing urbanisation and improving standard of living. Adorability and sentiment drive its brand appeal to all age groups and demographics. Archies has enormous ranges which have established exemplary mastery over its large network of distributors, retailers, and franchisees. The company aims to target malls and other prime retail space for opening its own stores. Archies Limited currently operates over 230 exclusive outlets in 15 states, 66 cities and nearly 300 franchise outlets across India and neighboring countries.

