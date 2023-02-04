Archies limited launches ‘Give a Gift of a Card’ digital campaign around Valentine’s Day

Archies Limited has come up with a digital campaign, Give a Gift of a Card, on the occasion of Valentine’s 2023 with a message of sharing a gift of a card to your loved ones.

The video starts with an opening frame of different people busy on their phones. In this tech-savvy scenario, a unique way to say you care is by sharing a gift of a greeting card. The campaign conveys a heartwarming and introspective message of Giving a Gift of a Card to your loved ones. Be it the overall culture or trends, the pandemic had put restrictions on our traditional ways of communication. Archies Limited is making an effort to bring back the culture of exchanging greetings with loved ones on the occasion of Valentine’s.

Speaking about the campaign,Varun Moolchandani, executive director, Archies limited, “The season of love is here & we want people to be able to express their feelings in the best way possible. In an effort to accomplish that, we have come up with this campaign on the occasion of Valentine’s 2023. This will bring back the nostalgic memories of people associated with greeting cards. We tend to get lost in a modern way, this time let’s step back & introspect our ways of sharing emotions”

Archies limited is an Indian multinational retailer of greeting cards and gifts, based in New Delhi, with over 60% market share in the organized sector. It has grown from a cards-only company to a complete social expressions company. They have approx. 150 owned stores, 150 franchise stores & operate 1000+ retail stores across 15 states in India. Adorability and sentiment drive its brand appeal to all age groups and demographics.

