ARC Worldwide launches Shopper Marketing and Retail Knowledge Centre

Publicis Groupe’s experiential and brand activation agency, Arc Worldwide on Wednesday launched a new division – Arc WW Shopper Marketing and Retail Knowledge Centre. The team will focus on in-depth shopper marketing and retail experience strategy.

With this new offering, Arc WW will be one of the very few experiential agencies in the country providing a holistic set of services including thinking, strategy and planning and execution in shopper and retail marketing. This division will deep-dive into the shopper experience by helping brands build solutions around category engagement, channel studies and brand identity that will help them focus on selling experiences and not just products.

“The launch of the Shopper Marketing and Retail Knowledge Centre strengthens the Groupe’s expertise to now provide a more comprehensive understanding of a shopper’s journey, which is getting more complex by the day,” Saurabh Varma, CEO, Publicis Communications, South Asia, said.

For Vandana Verma, COO, Arc Worldwide, this offering gives clients a more customised and holistic view on a shopper’s journey, right from the trigger process and leading to the final purchase.

The division will be led by Khushbu Kaushal. With over 10 years of experience, Kaushal is known for building and growing some of the biggest global and Indian brands such as Coca-Cola, Mondelez, HUL, Tata, ITC and Diageo among others.

“I’m looking forward to helping brands build solutions that will pivot the focus on selling experiences and not just the product. I am confident that shopper marketing will add more value to our clients and it is this approach that makes the Groupe stand out from the rest,” Khushbu Kaushal, VP, Arc Worldwide said.