Arata ropes in Taapsee Pannu as brand ambassador

Pannu will promote the new advanced curl care range

Personal care brand Arata has introduced its advanced curl care range. The brand has roped in Taapsee Pannu as the brand ambassador for the new range as it aims to address and cater to the needs of the curly-haired community.

“Conventional beauty standards are not only restrictive, but they also fail to elevate diversity. The very idea that beauty is defined by a set of adjectives – straight hair, tall, slender, fair, among others, is harmful and excludes most of us who don’t fit the norm. It’s about time we let go of these traditional beauty standards that we’ve tried to live up to all this time. My curly hair is my identity and I proudly wear it as a crown (pun intended). For me, having this curly hair representation – whether on-screen or with the brands I choose to work with, is highly important. I support Arata’s clean, toxin-free approach to personal care and personally vouch for the new Advanced Curl Care Hair Gel that leaves my hair intensely moisturized and lusciously defined,” Pannu said.

“We love how authentic Taapsee is and how she embraces her curls in their true form. We’re delighted to have her on board as Arata’s CurlFriend – someone who advocates for our brand and our new collection’s ethos, in the most befitting manner,” Dhruv Madhok and Dhruv Bhasin, founders, Arata, stated.

Launched in February 2018, Arata is a personal care brand focused on creating non-toxic and clean hair care, face care, body care and oral care formulations. The company sells all-natural, plant-based, vegan, and chemical-free unisex skin, hair, and oral care products. Arata has been selling its products online across various marketplaces, including Amazon, Nykaa, among others, as well as on its website.

