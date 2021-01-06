Aquapay appoints Girish Sankaran as head of partnership and alliances

Prior to associating with Aquapay, Sankaran has handled strategic positions in NeoGrowth Credit, ICICI Bank, American Express, PineLabs, KredX

Aquapay Payments Technologies Private Limited, an enterprise payments solutions expert, has announced the appointment of Girish Sankaran as head of partnership and alliance.

Sankaran joins Aquapay with over 20 years of cross cultural experience in sales, business development, client relationship and people management. “He has a strong business acumen and a relationship-oriented mindset making him a true asset to establish market presence, drive business growth, and capitalize on new revenue potential,” the company said in an official statement. Prior to associating with Aquapay, Sankaran has handled strategic positions in NeoGrowth Credit, ICICI Bank, American Express, PineLabs, KredX, among others.

“Sankaran has an excellent track record of creating value in companies, and we are confident that he will facilitate us to augment our ability to continue to grow progressively and through new partnerships. At Aquapay, we aim to offer unique and innovative enterprise payments modules. We also realise that there are immense opportunities to add to our portfolio, making smart alliances to continue to enhance our consumer offerings,” Nitin Chavan, chief executive officer, Aquapay added on the appointment of Sankaran.

Aquapay is a new age fintech player that specialises in the area of enterprise payment solutions. Their positioning about ‘Building Efficient Organisations’ is aimed at helping businesses achieve payment processing efficiency and drive savings with the help of their unique and state-of-the-art payment modules. Aquapay’s capability stack supports the procure-to-pay needs of organisations of all sizes and across industry types. Their enterprise payment solution suite encompasses supplier payments, utility bill payments, GST and other tax payments, virtual cards among others as well as helping businesses streamline their processes with enhanced user experience. The company has associated with more than 300 marquee Indian corporate spending more than Rs. 35,000 crores of payments.

