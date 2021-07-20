AppsFlyer appoints Sam Chiu as senior marketing director

Chiu has 17 years of experience in strategic technology marketing, having held leadership roles in companies such as Microsoft, Yahoo, and DFS Group

AppsFlyer, the global attribution and marketing analytics company, has announced that Sam Chiu will head its marketing team as its new senior director of marketing, Asia-Pacific (APAC). Chiu will report to Ronen Mense, president and managing director, AppsFlyer APAC.

In his new role, Chiu will spearhead AppsFlyer’s brand awareness, strategic marketing strategies, and demand generation for the company, driving engagement strategies, supporting the current customer base and working with high-performing teams across countries to strengthen AppsFlyer’s presence. Currently based out of Hong Kong, he will relocate to AppsFlyer’s SEAPAC hub in Bangkok, where he will play a critical role in driving AppsFlyer’s go-to-market strategy for over 22 markets across ASEAN, South Asia (including India and Pakistan), Japan, Korea, and ANZ.

AppsFlyer is experiencing phenomenal growth, not only in APAC but globally, Chiu said. “AppsFlyer is well-positioned to help marketers transform their businesses, and the mobile marketing industry continues to expand with the use of mobile apps wildly increasing day by day,” he added.

“Throughout the last twelve months, we have continued to focus on growing AppsFlyer, not only in APAC but globally. In a crucial time of AppsFlyer’s expansion, Sam brings in a wide range of experience, having worked at an array of established players in the industry. His role will drive key business goals in the region,” Ronen Mense, president and managing director, AppsFlyer APAC, added.

Chiu brings an extensive amount of experience with close to twenty years of digital transformation and omni-channel strategy implementation to AppsFlyer’s Southeast Asia-Pacific (SEAPAC) team. His full stack marketing tech career spans Boston, New York City and Hong Kong across agencies (iProspect), publishers and ad networks (Microsoft, Yahoo), and B2C and B2B advertisers (DFS/LVMH, SAS).

