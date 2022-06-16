Apple takes the top spot in Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands 2022 rankings

Apple grabs the top spot at the Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands 2022 ranking and is on track to become the first trillion-dollar brand. With a brand value of $947.1 billion, Apple stands out for its high degree of differentiation and continued diversification across its hardware, software and services portfolio. Google moves up to second place and is one of the fastest risers in the ranking, increasing its brand value by 79% to $819.6 billion. While Amazon stands at the third place with a brand value of $705.6 billion.

The combined value of the world’s Top 100 most valuable brands has increased by 23% to $8.7 trillion over the past year, highlighting the importance of brand strength in navigating an unsettled global economy.

Thirty-seven brands improved their ranking this year. In 2022, over three quarters of brand value originated from US companies. Media & Entertainment, Business Solutions & Technology Providers and Retail categories account for over half of the total value of the Top 100 ranking.

The Kantar BrandZ’s global study highlights that Microsoft, Zara and IBM lead the way in the new Kantar Sustainability BrandZ Index, which shows sustainability already accounts for 3% of brand equity and is expected to rise. TESLA is one of this year’s biggest success stories shifting to No.29 from No.47 mirroring the worldwide sales trend of electric vehicles more than doubling in 2021. Louis Vuitton (No.10; $124.3bn) is the first luxury brand to reach the global Top 10 reflecting the growth of the luxury market worldwide and in China in particular. Louis Vuitton experienced 64% growth in brand value this year and is the first European brand to reach the global Top 10 since 2010.

Newcomers in 2022’s ranking emerge from a range of categories. Aramco, the integrated energy and chemicals company, debuted highest at No.16. India’s IT services and consultancy Infosys arrived at No.64. Latin America’s largest online commerce and payments ecosystem, Mercado Libre entered at No.71.

Interestingly, technology and luxury brands grew the fastest; 46% for consumer technology and 45% for luxury. Bank and automotive brands also demonstrated impressive growth; automotive by 34% and banks by +30%. This compares to growth across sectors such as apparel (20%) and personal care (17%). At a category level, Wells Fargo was the only new No.1 brand, moving from second to first place in the banking category and replacing China’s ICBC.

Strong brand affinity underpins a customer’s willingness to pay and has never been more important for organisations looking to offset spiking inflation, Martin Guerrieria, head of Kantar BrandZ, said. “This year’s results show us the value of continued investment in brand and marketing capabilities, as a means of maximising business returns, irrespective of market conditions.”

Kantar BrandZ’s 2022 global report, the 17th edition, uncovers the importance of brand-building to help survive market disruption, continues Guerrieria. “Brands are typically the biggest assets businesses have, adding massive value to the balance sheet. In uncertain times, management decisions on marketing investment can be supported by proven metrics. Kantar BrandZ’s brand valuations clearly show how great marketing connects to brand value in both the short and long-term.”

