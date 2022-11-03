Apple retains the top spot in Interbrand’s 2022 Best Global Brands Report

Global brand consultancy Interbrand has announced its Best Global Brands 2022 ranking at Web Summit 2022. Apple holds onto the number one position for its tenth consecutive year, while Microsoft has moved up into second place, overtaking Amazon. Microsoft, Tesla and Chanel have seen the greatest year-on-year (YoY) percentage growth, all increasing brand value by 32%. However, despite Tesla’s continued growth, it could not replicate the 184% increase in brand value it saw in 2021.



Successful brands know how to harness new technology to create improved experiences for consumers and become a truly integrated part of their lives, said Gonzalo Brujó, global chief executive officer (CEO) of Interbrand. “These top 10 brands defy the rules. They build strong relationships with their customers, which allows them to extend the equity of their brand beyond traditional products, sectors or silos. They stand out in terms of leadership, empowerment and change—and with that comes value,” he added.

The top 10 brands makeup 53% of the total value of the entire table



With an 18% increase in brand value, Apple (US$482,215m) has remained at the top of the table. It is followed by Microsoft (US$278,288m), which has leapfrogged Amazon (US$274,819m) to be number two in the rankings. Google (US$251,751m) has held onto its number four spot.



The remainder of the top 10 companies are: Samsung #5 (US$87,689m), Toyota #6 (US$59,757m), Coca-Cola #7 (US$57,535m), Mercedes-Benz #8 (US$56,103m), Disney #9 (US$50,325m) and Nike #10 (US$50,289m) for the first time.

The average brand value has reached over US$3 trillion for the first time ever – a 16% rise from 2021 (US$2,667,524m).

A 16% increase in the table’s overall brand value demonstrates the growing contribution a company’s brand has in driving its economic success. While financial markets have shown significant swings over the last few years, the value of the world’s strongest brands have steadily increased driving customer choice, loyalty and margins.



The fastest risers in 2022 (in terms of brand value % change, year-on-year) significantly outperformed the fastest falling brands on three brand strength factors – direction, agility and participation.



Ashish Mishra, CEO, Interbrand India and South Asia, sees a strong pattern and a learning in the Best Global Brands Report: “Constantly evolving yet having a clear direction while being agile is the new competency for the local brands and businesses to master. Ongoing participation of brands with its internal and external stakeholders is therefore the new strategic imperative,” he said.

Also Read: Bobble AI appoints Sahil Deswal as its chief growth and marketing officer

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook