Applause Entertainment rejigs its business, creative and marketing teams

Applause Entertainment has announced key organisational realignments in its senior leadership team. The studio has elevated Deepak Segal, head, content, to chief creative officer and Prasoon Garg to chief business officer. In their new roles, Segal will be responsible for leading charge across all content verticals while Garg will consolidate all business, commercial and revenue functions under him.

According to the company, Deepak Segal has created premium web series at the House of Applause. As chief creative officer, he will now take on a wider role across all content verticals, including movies, animation and unscripted. Prasoon Garg as the chief business officer, along with his team, will streamline all business, revenue, acquisitions, commercial, legal and operations functions into a single group. Garg will also actively work on business expansion and diversification.

In addition to this, Priya Jhavar, the creative director of web series such as Scam 1992 and Avrodh, is promoted to senior creative director. In her new role, Jhavar will help build, mentor and lead new creative groups even as she continues to helm some of the most marquee series coming up in the Applause slate. And Devnidhi Bajoria has been elevated to head – brand, marketing and client servicing, across all content verticals. She will continue her focus on brand building and work closely with all business and creative teams.

“Deepak Segal, Prasoon Garg, Priya Jhavar and Devnidhi Bajoria have been an integral part of Applause since its inception, sharing the same vision of growing and scaling the content business to greater heights. With newer roles at business, creative and marketing, and with the support of a diverse team of colleagues who share a common passion for creative excellence, we look forward to expand our content hub and spoke model with ambitious, audacious and disruptive stories from all over the world,” Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment, said.

Read Also: Gigabyte Technology launches metaverse for Lucknow Super Giants

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook