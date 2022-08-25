Applause Entertainment partners with Case Closed and Locomotive Global Inc

Applause Entertainment in collaboration with Locomotive Global Inc. has partnered with International content creators Simon Mirren and his partner Benjamin Anderson to develop a ‘Crime Pro-serial Drama’. This will be a procedural drama series with some serialised elements in the storylines. Bringing the global phenomena to India, Mirren was the creative force behind shows such as ‘Waking The Dead, Spooks, Without A Trace, Versailles and the iconic 15 year long run series Criminal Minds.

Telling International stories in an Indian context has always been an integral part for Applause, and now taking it a notch higher, the company is bringing International creators to work with, Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment, said. “Stories are universal, and yet must have intense and local authenticity. Mirren and Anderson are veterans in the field of crime dramas and we believe having them on-board will help us develop a local ‘international’ series with a fresh pair of eyes applying international best practices in narrative storytelling. These two mavericks, along with Sunder Aaron and the creative team at Applause have set out to create an Original multi-season crime drama series,” he added.

According to the company, Simon Mirren will build a creative eco-system based on his years of expertise to empower local writers to run the show. He and Benjamin Anderson will then work in ongoing collaboration to fully develop and produce the series. This new approach to all phases of the creative process will be supported by the creative and production teams at both Locomotive and Applause. It all starts with a select and talented pool of dedicated writers who will work closely with the team and have an opportunity to explore the creative, visual, technical language and other best practices applied in International procedural dramas. Currently in the development phase for the first series, Mirren and Anderson are undergoing an experiential process in bringing alive the show’s storylines by meeting the judiciary, police experts, crime journalists in India and visiting production facilities.

For Sunder Aaron, co-founder, Locomotive Global, the vision of Locomotive Global is to create global quality content with rooted Indian stories. “Mirren and Anderson bring with them heaps of experience, and global best practices for creation and execution of high-quality iconic content. I really look forward to working with the duo and Applause to create a potent partnership and unprecedented writing team in India to create a never-seen-before crime drama,” he highlighted.

Also Read: Max Life launches its digital campaign ‘Term Plan for Homemakers’ in an exclusive association with Disney+ Hotstar’s connected TV offering

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook