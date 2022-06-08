Applabs expands its operations in India and MENA; ropes in Sanjeev Bankira as country head

Singapore-based ad-tech platform and solutions company, Applabs on Wednesday announced its expansion plan in India and MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region, appointing Sanjeev Bankira as country head. Bankira will be spearheading the company’s operations in both countries and will be responsible for the strategic growth of Applabs in the regions. He will be responsible for strengthening the local team, creating partnerships and new business opportunities while establishing strong client relationships.

“As both regions are rapidly growing markets for digital marketing, brands are increasingly adopting various new technologies, be it AI, ML, programmatic or involvement in crypto, metaverse, among others, to compete with their counterparts. Seeing the company’s performance in Singapore, I am sure that Applabs will repeat its success story in these two countries as well. I look forward to working and contributing to Applabs’ growth and in establishing the company among the top adtech platforms in the region,” Bankira said.

With over 12 years of work experience, Bankira worked as head, growth marketing, monetisation and partnerships in his last role with Fork Media Group. He has handled a number of impactful marketing campaigns on Fork Media’s content platforms – CurlyTales, Mashable IN and IGN IN for brands such as Samsung, Accenture, Yamaha Audio, Moj, Airtel along with multiple tourism boards across the world.

Applabs has been providing tech-based marketing solutions to brands worldwide and helping them achieve their business goals by connecting them to the right audience through programmatic channels. As per the company, Applabs strategically decided to expand its footprint in Dubai to explore new clients in the sectors such as e-commerce, social media and networking apps, OTTs, airlines, BFSI and automobiles in the MENA region. After Dubai, the company has plans to set up more offices in multiple countries in the MENA region.

