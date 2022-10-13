Apollo’s new campaign celebrates its journey of 39 years

Publicis Health India has created the first campaign for Apollo after winning the account in April 2022. It celebrates 39 years of excellence with the #PioneersOfHealthcare campaign. The campaign celebrates the milestones that have been achieved over this journey of 39 years and how Apollo has set the standards of excellence in the healthcare industry.

“We curated this year-long, digital-led campaign to showcase our pioneering and relentless efforts, as Asia’s largest vertically integrated healthcare provider in preventive and curative health for the last 39 years. In the upcoming years, we aim to make healthcare more proactive through the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies which will not help diagnose diseases earlier but also ensure a better patient experience,” Varun Dubey, chief revenue officer, Apollo, said.

The campaign for Apollo #PioneersOfHealthcare is a part of the year-long celebrations. It will be a multi-media campaign across print, digital and outdoor. The film for the campaign gives a glimpse into the world of Apollo showcasing their clinical prowess to make the patient’s journey during a difficult time as comfortable as possible. It also highlights the advanced technology used at the hospital to ensure world-class medical care.

“We wanted to create a film which pays homage to the brand’s futuristic outlook and vision. Healthcare communication is often saturated with cliches. Our film focuses on how one can come back to normal life even after a complicated medical procedure, with the top-of-line healthcare at Apollo. Taking cues from science fiction, our film takes viewers on an awe-inspiring journey that creates a sense of wonder,” Anindya Banerjee and Vijesh Achari, creative heads, Publicis Health India, added.

Today Apollo claims to have over 10,000 beds across 71 hospitals, 5,000 pharmacies and over 400 clinics and diagnostic centres as well as 150 telemedicine centres.

