Apollo Tyres unveils new TVC for its off-roading motorcycle tyres, Apollo Tramplr

Apollo Tyres has rolled out a new TVC for its off-roading motorcycle tyres, Apollo Tramplr, conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson. This TVC is created to strike a chord with the adventure loving bikers who want the best tyres for their motorcycles.

Apollo Tramplr is designed for both on and off -road applications, Satish Sharma, President APMEA, Apollo Tyres, said. “Tramplr’s design is inspired by the legendary off-roading capability of ibex. The tread design of this tyre is derived from ibex hoofs for stronger grip, better control, and superior manoeuvrability. We have tested this product over some of the toughest of terrains before bringing it out for our customers,” Satish Sharma, president APMEA, Apollo Tyres, said on the launch of the new TVC.

For Joy Chauhan, senior vice president and managing partner, Wunderman Thompson, Delhi, love for adventure is only second to the love for newer adventures for today’s youth. “Brands which vibe with the thinking, culture, and aspirational values of the young and restless take up their mind space. Apollo Trampler is designed to fulfil the youth’s desire to challenge the sameness and go beyond to discover newer experiences. This digital first campaign has all the right ingredients to support our adventure loving youth in their journey to greatness. Let the true adventure begin where sameness ends,” Chauhan added further.

“The idea of sameness comes from consumer behaviour. We observed sameness is the biggest enemy of discovery. It’s like a loop. The commercial is a reflection of every rider or adventure seeker who is somewhere stuck in that loop. They want to go on an adventurous journey but have forgotten the idea of going beyond. The idea was to nudge and make them go beyond their comfort zone, go beyond sameness,” Sundeep Sehgal, vice president and executive creative director, Wunderman Thompson, Delhi, stated.

Also Read: Government panel calls for regulatory body, new law for online gaming: Report

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook