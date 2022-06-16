Apollo Tyres unveils new campaign for Vredestein

Apollo Tyres has launched an awareness campaign for brand Vredestein in India. Targeted towards the auto enthusiasts, the campaign aims to raise awareness on the performance of the Vredestein brand. “Vredestein is synonymous with premium styling and ultra-high performance tyres. We are looking at promoting these qualities of the brand, along with its heritage and legacy, which is winning hearts of the consumers, through this campaign, which is being rolled out across mediums,” Satish Sharma, president, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Apollo Tyres Ltd, said on the launch of the campaign.

The campaign, #RacingHeartsSince1909, brings forward the brand’s ideology of tyres not just being another shoes of one’s vehicle, but a product which makes driving fun, fast and exhilarating. Created by Mirum, this awareness campaign for Vredestein Tyres, aims at bringing out the qualities that differentiates Vredestein from other tyre brands.

“Our attempt with racing hearts was to bring forth the love for driving combined with the heritage of the brand. For a brand like Vredestein, we focused on the emotion and the legacy of performance that sets it apart for over a century,” Arvind Nair, director, North India, Mirum, stated. The awareness campaign is being taken live on social media, OOH, print magazines, in addition to BTL activations in prominent cities across the country.

