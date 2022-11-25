Apollo Tyres partners with Wunderman Thompson India to launch its latest campaign

Apollo Tyres has rolled out its new television commercial (TVC), titled, ‘With Apollo Tyres, you always have a wonderful day’. The campaign was conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson India, the TVC aims to bring out the performance of the Apollo tyres range which can give confidence to consumers to make it a trusted product.

Consumers don’t actively think of tyres, yet they seek the reassurance of top performance in every drive, Satish Sharma, president — Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa (APMEA), Apollo Tyres Ltd, said. “For them, an important part of enjoying a drive is being totally worry-free about the performance of the tyre. We bring that insight with this campaign while highlighting Apollo’s commitment to offering products with great technology that ensures worry-free performance in every drive,” he further added.

According to the company, the idea of ‘With Apollo Tyres, you always have a wonderful day’ showcases the confidence with which a consumer undertakes every journey with Apollo Tyres as a trusted ally. The campaign additionally includes a song to celebrate the performance of the product in day-to-day situations.

