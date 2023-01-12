ApnaKlub raises $16 million in series-A round

Business-to-business (B2B) FMCG platform ApnaKlub has raised $16 million in the Series-A funding round from TrueScale Capital and ICMG Partners. The round also saw participation from names such as Flourish Ventures, Sequoia India’s Surge, Blume Ventures, and Whiteboard Capital. According to the company, the funds will be used to enhance a digital platform for kirana store owners and wholesalers in tier-2 and tier-3 cities to purchase goods and services.

ApnaKlub seeks to partner with experienced founders who are demonstrating meaningful revenue and growth in large target markets in a capital-efficient manner, Sameer Nath, managing partner at TrueScale Capital, said.

“This funding will allow us to continue growing our platform and offering more value to our customers,” Manish Kumar, chief operating officer, ApnaKlub, said.

As per a company statement, ApnaKlub had earlier raised $10 million Tiger Global in late 2022, bringing total funding in the round to $16 million. ApnaKlub has raised $20 million to date. Moreover, the company has announced the elevation of Gourav Das, CPTO and Ashutosh Kumar, growth and new initiatives to the position of founding team members.

