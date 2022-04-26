Apna rolls out a new campaign #ApnaKaamAyega

apna.co has launched its new campaign #ApnaKaamAyega highlighting the story of millions of job aspirants in India and aims to position Apna as a one-stop solution to take charge of their own careers and aspirations. Conceptualised in partnership with Tilt Brand Solutions, the campaign seeks to reach millions of job aspirants pan India. The campaign will be promoted across television, OTT platforms, and social media channels. Targeting every job seeker in Bharat who wants to be self-dependent during their job hunt, the campaign will be aired in languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali, Marathi, Odia, Assamese, Punjabi, and Gujarati.

For years now, many aspirants have requested a favour from their immediate connections in order to fix an interview for a job, but is it necessary to always have a connection, Nirmit Parikh, founder and CEO, apna.co, questions. “Challenging this status-quo #ApnaKaamAyega highlights the story of 250 million job aspirants in the country and introduces them to the depth of opportunities available online that can be explored without having to rely on anyone. We are certain that the message will resonate with our target audience and encourage them to become self-reliant in their job search journey,” he added

According to the consumer insight data, a major roadblock during a jobseeker’s journey in India is when they have to rely on their close network in order to fix an interview. The campaign narrates the story of millions of professionals in the country where at some point in their careers they had to seek favour in order to get a job. The film challenges this thinking and draws attention to the hyperlocal job opportunities available online across the length and breadth of the country.

Founded in 2019, apna.co is a jobs and professional networking platform aiming to help India’s rising workforce to unlock professional networking, and skilling opportunities.

Read Also: ePayLater rolls out a brand awareness campaign

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook