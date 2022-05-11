APL Apollo Pipes launches two new TVCs featuring Tiger Shroff

APL Apollo has launched two new television campaigns (TVC) featuring its brand ambassador Tiger Shroff. Keeping in mind the campaign’s tagline ‘Never Cracks Under Pressure’, the company aims to showcase the durability and resistance power of its pipes and water tanks. The TVCs are live on Indian television channels such as ABP News, Zee News, India TV, Republic Bharat, TV9, and other regional channels.

The first ad film shows Tiger Shroff rescuing his partner from bacteria-laden water with the use of APL Apollo’s CPVC pipes. The TVC ends with Tiger Shroff testing the water quality to show the durability of the pipes. In the second TVC, Tiger Shroff rescues his date from a gang of ruffians. While fighting the goons, he ends up breaking some water tanks except for one which is of the APL Apollo brand, highlighting the features and USPs of the water tank.

For Sameer Gupta, managing director, Apollo Pipes Limited, the brand has seen a significant amount of business growth after onboarding Tiger Shroff as the brand ambassador. “The actor’s strength and flexibility resonate the best with the brand. We look forward to accomplishing major milestones in our journey, together,” he added.

Apollo Pipes Limited is one of the leading piping solutions providing companies in India with the widest range of product portfolios including pipes and fittings, bathroom fittings, water tanks, and home solutions.

