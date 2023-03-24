Apis rolls out “Ibaadat Ke Iss Mahine Rakhein Sehat Ka Saath” campaign for Ramadan

Apis India has launched a campaign for the month of Ramadan. The campaign, titled “Ibaadat Ke Iss Mahine Rakhein Sehat Ka Saath”, aims to promote individual well-being by blending the spiritual and personal aspects of Ramadan through Apis India’s range of products consumed in the month of Ramadan. Beyond just health, the campaign also celebrates the community bond that Ramadan brings together.

As per the company, the strategy of the campaign will follow two routes, utilising both traditional media and online marketing. The campaign commenced on March 23, the first day of Ramadan, and will continue until the celebration of Eid al-Fitr. In addition to leveraging traditional media, the brand also aims to utilise social media platforms as an extension to the campaign, along with influencer marketing and targeted ads.

As part of its digital campaign for Ramadan, Apis is implementing a multifaceted strategy that includes a variety of initiatives. In addition to the ongoing social media campaign, the brand has planned a Pan-India contest and an influencer campaign on social media. These efforts are designed to engage with a wide audience and promote the brand’s message of overall well-being during the holy month.

The contest invites participants to create unique recipes using Apis dates and other products for sehri and iftar promoting the diverse delicacies of the season through the brand.

Also Read IndiaCast appoints Piyush Goyal as chief operating officer

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook