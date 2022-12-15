Apis India launches #ShuddhAurSaccha campaign for its honey

Apis India Limited has rolled out its #ShuddhAurSaccha campaign to promote its honey. According to the company, the campaign is being launched across various platforms including TVC, digital promotion, radio campaign, outdoor marketing, among others. Moreover, to amplify the campaign’s reach, the brand will promote a jingle across various radio channels to promote a positive impact through its tone and saying ‘Shuddh Aur Saccha, Sehat Ke Liye Accha’.

Consumers have become more aware of their health requirements in the last two years and have been actively going for healthy alternatives, Amit Anand, managing director, Apis India Ltd, said. “With the coming of the winter season, the time of the year when immunity tends to weaken, we are hoping to make parents more aware by promoting this campaign,” he added.

Additionally, the company stated that it will launch this campaign across digital media through a social media marketing campaign and will also be collaborating with numerous influencers ranging from master chefs to lifestyle influencers, and fitness and food bloggers, it claimed.

