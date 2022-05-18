APAC has the lowest post-bid fraud rate: Report

DoubleVerify (DV) has released its 2022 Global Insights Report (GIR), analysing media quality and performance trends from more than one trillion impressions delivered across over 2,100 brands in 80 markets. The report provides a market-by-market analysis for North America, LATAM, EMEA and APAC across video and display impressions measured year-over-year (YoY) from January-December 2021, including desktop and mobile web, mobile app, and connected TV (CTV).

According to the report, APAC has the lowest post-bid fraud rate at 1%, while ad fraud rates in India decrease by 5% year-on-year (YoY) and currently are at 0.5%. However, it does not mean that fraud is not present in APAC, it indicates that pre-bid controls are eliminating fraud before it can be processed for post-bid blocking or monitoring.

Additionally, on the global scale, the number of fraud schemes uncovered by DV increased by over 70% year-over-year from 2020 to 2021. In 2021, a number of schemes targeted CTV and video, the most complex of which included OctoBot, SneakyTerra, ViperBot and SmokeScreen. As per DV estimates, these schemes attempted to steal more than $6-8 million each month from advertisers, and CTV schemes may have siphoned $140 million from publishers in 2021.

DV’s Global Insights Report, published in 2017, reported display viewable rates at 52% and video viewable rates at 59%, Mark Zagorski, CEO, DoubleVerify, said. “Currently, they are near or above 70%. Additionally, we saw brand safety violations decrease for the second year in a row. Based on our stats, verification technology is making the internet safe and secure,” he added.

As per the report, large brands in the APAC region focused on viewability and it paid off, with a 17% increase in video viewability in the region. Moreover, APAC has the highest video viewability, with room for improvement for display viewability, which is five percentage points away from the IAB recommended threshold of 70%. DV monitored relatively more ads on mobile apps in APAC compared to other regions, according to the report. When compared against desktop, mobile app, and mobile web, the app’s display and video viewable rate ranked the highest (72.5% and 77.4% respectively), with brand suitability violation rate ranking the lowest (4.4%). Furthermore, it noted that substantial improvements in brand suitability and viewability over the past year as the growing impact of their commitment to quality and media verification was realised. Brand suitability violations in India declined by 38% year-on-year and are now at 6.5%.

For Nachiket Deole, head of sales, India, DoubleVerify, over the last few years, the issues of viewability, ad fraud, and brand safety have grown complex in India’s digital advertising ecosystem. “However, marketers and advertisers today are more informed and demand accountability. They understand the underlying challenges and look at all components of digital media quality when evaluating their digital buys. Hence, the growing adoption of ad verification is no longer at a nascent stage in India, and the GIR 2022 highlights the same. As digital ad spending grows here in the country, the advertising ecosystem will have to come together to build a secure and transparent environment and ensure media quality across channels,” he stated.

Read Also: First Partners wins communications mandate for Games24x7

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook