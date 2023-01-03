scorecardresearch
Rubeena Singh will be responsible for the company’s India and MENA operations from 16 January 2023 onwards

AnyMind Group names Rubeena Singh as Country Manager, India and MENA
"I look forward to working with the team geared up for both business growth and delivering work hand in hand," Rubeena Singh commented on her appointment

AnyMind Group has appointed Rubeena Singh as the country manager for India, and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). According to the company, Singh will be responsible for the company’s India and MENA operations from 16 January 2023 onwards.

Singh’s diverse experience across social media, digital marketing and publishing matches our own capabilities across these spaces, Kosuke Sogo, co-founder and CEO, AnyMind Group, said. “As we continue to grow our offerings across India, from e-commerce and marketing to creator and publisher enablement, her drive and expertise will undoubtedly be an asset for us as we look to advance the next generation of commerce in India and the wider Asia-Pacific region,” he added.

Rubeena Singh has over 22 years of experience across digital, print, and broadcast. Prior to her current position, Singh was the country manager of VerSe Innovation’s short video app, Josh. Following that, she was the CEO of iProspect, responsible for sales, marketing, operations, strategy, planning and P&L for the company. Before that, she was the chief operating officer of moneycontrol.com.

First published on: 03-01-2023 at 05:56:40 pm