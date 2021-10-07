AnyMind Group joins hands with HUMAN for ad fraud detection and prevention

The partnership will safeguard AnyMind Group’s customers and partners from emerging forms of sophisticated invalid traffic

End-to-end commerce enablement platform AnyMind Group has entered a new partnership with HUMAN Security. With this new collaboration, AnyMind Group’s mobile video advertising platform POKKT Mobile Ads (POKKT) will adopt HUMAN’s MediaGuard for ad fraud detection and prevention throughout its in-app video advertising offerings. To prevent increasing bot attacks in Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions, MediaGuard will be immediately available for advertisers who are leveraging POKKT’s in-app video advertising.

“Our customers have trusted us to provide them with the best quality advertising and with HUMAN’s MediaGuard bot protection now seamlessly integrated and available to advertisers across the region, we have now added an additional layer of protection and can move forward together to drive the industry forward,” Vaibhav Odhekar, managing director, India and the Middle East, AnyMind Group and chief operating officer, POKKT, said.

The partnership will safeguard AnyMind Group’s customers and partners from emerging forms of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) such as background ad activity, hidden ads, app misrepresentation or spoofing, measurement manipulation as HUMAN is accredited by the Media Rating Council (MRC) for its coverage against SIVT for desktop, mobile web, mobile in-app and connected TV.

According to Ryan James Murray, Asia Pacific director, HUMAN, markets throughout Asia-Pacific on aggregate are experiencing the fastest growth in commerce on mobile devices compared to any other region in the world. Hence, protecting the integrity of the opportunity for advertisers to engage with real humans in such an intimate and open environment is important.

“The partnership with POKKT ensures a supply chain free of fraud and unwanted automation. We expect the partnership to indicate to advertisers and agents alike of the significant value present across POKKT’s reach and that results derived are assured to be generated from humans only. We are excited to work with POKKT in the fight to break the economics of cybercrime,” Murray added.

