Anurag Thakur is the new Minister of Information and Broadcasting

Following the resignation of Union Cabinet Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday, Anurag Thakur has been appointed as the Minister of Information and Broadcasting in the mega cabinet reshuffle of the Narendra Modi government. In addition to I&B, Thakur has also been appointed as the Sports and Youth Affairs Minister. An MP from Himachal Pradesh, Anurag Thakur was the Minister of State for Finance.

Ahead of the cabinet expansion and reshuffle, 13 union ministers – education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, health minister Harsh Vardhan, animal and husbandry minister Pratap Sarangi, women and child welfare minister Debasree Chaudhuri and labour minister Santosh Gangwar, Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre, Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda, MoS Jal Shakti and Social Justice and Empowerment Ratan Lal Kataria, Asansol MP and MoS Environment, Forest & Climate Babul Supriyo, Jalna MP and MoS for Consumer Affairs Raosaheb Patil Danve, IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar and MoS Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Choubey resigned from their respective post.

Javadekar took the charge of the ministry from Smriti Irani who became the fourth I&B minister of Modi government. He had served as the I&B minister in the previous NDA government also.

