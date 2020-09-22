Anupriya Acharya replaces Ashish Bhasin as AAAI president

Acharya will be responsible for the overall development of the AAAI

On Tuesday, Ashish Bhasin, president of Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) handed over charge of AAAI to Anupriya Acharya, Publicis Groupe’s CEO, South Asia, who was elected as the president of Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) for the year 2020-21 at its Annual General Body Meeting.

Prasanth Kumar, CEO, South Asia, GroupM was unanimously elected vice-president of the Association. Other elected members of the Executive Committee are, Anand Bhadkamkar, Dentsu Aegis Network Marketing Solutions Pvt Ltd; Kunal Lalani, Crayons Advertising Pvt Ltd; Mohit Joshi, Havas Media India Pvt Ltd; Pranav Premnarayen, Prem Associates Advertising & Marketing; Rana Barua, Havas Worldwide India Pvt Ltd, Vivek Srivastava, Innocean Worldwide Communications Pvt Ltd.

According to Anupriya Acharya, president, AAAI, the advertising industry, like the rest of the world, has just witnessed the most unprecedented times and it’s a difficult time for most. “The pandemic has only underscored the relevance of the collective thinking and the heightened role that AAAI can play. I will strive to do my best to further the interests of the advertising industry and take AAAI to greater heights as we emerge into the new normal,” she added further on the appointment.

Bhasin will be the ex-officio member of the AAAI Executive Committee for 2020-21 as its immediate past president. “I have had the privilege to lead AAAI for two years as its president, I wish to thank all my fellow executive committee members for their wholehearted cooperation and valuable support. I would also like to congratulate Anupriya Acharya on her election as president. Anupriya has been a key member of the Indian media and advertising industry for a long time. I’m sure she will play a stellar role in taking forward the Association and its work,” Bhasin stated.

