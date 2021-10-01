Anupriya Acharya re-elected as president of AAAI

Ashish Bhasin will be the ex-officio member of the new AAAI executive committee.

Anupriya Acharya, CEO- South Asia, Publicis Groupe, has been re-elected as president of the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) for the year 2021-22 at the AAAI’s Annual general body meeting, held on September 30, 2021. Further, the body also re-elected Prasanth Kumar, CEO, GroupM Media India, as the vice-president of the association. Other elected members of the executive committee include Ranadeb Barua, group CEO, Havas Worldwide India Pvt Ltd; Mohit Joshi, CEO of Havas Media India Pvt Ltd; Kunal Lalani, MD, Crayons Advertising Pvt Ltd; Rohan Mehta, CEO, Kinnect Media Pvt Ltd and Vivek Srivastava, joint MD, Innocean Worldwide Communication Pvt Ltd. Immediate past president, Ashish Bhasin will be the ex-officio member of the new AAAI executive committee.

For Anupriya Acharya, president, AAAI, the past one year, given the pandemic backdrop, the committee’s key priority has been to assist its members in navigating the challenging times. “Our executive committee has been steadfast on this and despite virtual meetings, it made tremendous progress. We have also taken multiple initiatives to pivot to the new normal, make the association future-ready and drive inclusivity. In fact, beyond creative and media, now digital agencies too are taking keen interest and are becoming full fledged members of the association. With the markets opening up, the EC and I look forward to driving these initiatives further,” she added.

The Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) is a not-for-profit, industry-led and industry-managed trade association of advertising agencies, formed in 1945, to promote their industry interests so that they continue to make an essential and ever-increasing contribution to the nation. The AAAI today is representative, with a very large number of small, medium and large-sized agencies as its members, who together account for almost 80% of the advertising business placed in the country.

