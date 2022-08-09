Anupam Mittal launches DreamDeal initiative; provides budding Indian entrepreneurs grants upto Rs 1 lakh

Founder of Shaadi.com, Anupam Mittal has announced providing grants up to Rs one lakh through the DreamDeal initiative. DreamDeal is a social media initiative by Mittal to empower aspiring young entrepreneurs with grants, funding and mentorship based on the creative pitches they made via Instagram reels. Six among the top 10 finalists have been announced and the winners will be chosen on August 15, 2022.

For Anupam Mittal, founder and CEO, People Group, India is brimming with bright young minds that have the conviction to solve the many challenges in the country as well as have a global impact through their entrepreneurial ventures. “With DreamDeal, I envision providing micro-grants and mentorship that will inspire and help people take that one crucial step ahead in their journeys. Besides supporting people’s ideas taking flight, the big picture is to fundamentally change the way the world thinks about young entrepreneurs for the better,” he added.

The inherent aim of DreamDeal has been to boost India’s start-up culture and democratise entrepreneurship by giving the masses a golden opportunity to explore their entrepreneurial ideas and the avenue at large. In keeping with this thought process, the initiative launched its very first ‘DreamDeal Reel Challenge.’ For this, participants as young as 13 years of age can pitch their innovative and fresh business ideas in a 30 seconds Instagram reel. 10 of the best ideas will be selected from amongst all the entries received. Out of which, the winner will receive a grant of Rs one lakh along with mentorship from Anupam Mittal. The second and the third place winners will receive 75 thousand, respectively, along with mentorship, while the remaining seven selected participants will be a part of a group mentorship session. These winners will be selected based on novelty and creativity, the potential impact of the idea pitched, as well as post likes and engagement.

Apart from Shaadi.com, Mittal is also the founder of real-estate platform Makaan.com, short-video application Moj and media company Mobango. Believing that India will take a quantum leap in start-ups and entrepreneurship in the next decade, he launched the DreamDeal initiative to help young Indians in their entrepreneurial growth trajectory.

Also Read: Super4 enters the fantasy gaming sector; raises Rs 10 crore in seed funding

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook