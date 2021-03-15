ANTS Digital to manage the digital mandate for Navneet Education Limited

The aim of this partnership is to build a strong brand visibility, drive engagement, and create an active follower base in the digital space

Navneet Education Limited has assigned its digital mandate to ANTS Digital, a tech-led marketing services agency. The agency will be responsible for driving the digital marketing communications, strategic planning of the digital campaigns, and creative thinking for Youva – the domestic stationery brand, and HQ – the premium office stationery brand from the house of Navneet.

As per the mandate, ANTS Digital will aid in increasing digital awareness about Youva and HQ, and various paper and non-paper products under them. The aim of this partnership is to build a strong brand visibility, drive engagement, and create an active follower base in the digital space through strategic planning and execution of campaigns.

“We are glad to associate with ANTS Digital to strengthen and enhance the digital presence for Youva and HQ. We are confident that their expertise will help us to take our brands to the next level,” Abhijit Sanyal, chief strategy officer, Youva, Navneet, said.

“We take immense pride to share that ANTS has joined hands with Navneet as their creative and digital partner. We are excited to offer our core strategic, creative and digital services to their brands Youva and HQ and help transform their digital engagement. Both brands have completely diverse audiences, and we look forward to creating unique stories and experiences for the brands,” Sanjay Arora, chief executive officer, ANTS Digital Private Limited, added on the association.

ANTS is a new age, tech-led, marketing services agency that leverages digital expertise to deliver brand strategy, content, creative, experience design and web-ready solutions for companies and brands in various market segments. They ensure synergy between consumer insights, brand positioning and the latest tech platforms to make brands and marketing stand out among the clutter.

